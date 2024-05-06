SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.53% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

