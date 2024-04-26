Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
EOSE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
