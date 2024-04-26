Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.