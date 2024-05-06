Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5 million-$98.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.6 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.
SPT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
