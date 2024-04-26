Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

