B. Riley Comments on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

