Eight Capital Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.27.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

