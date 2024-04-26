CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$30.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.75.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.41 and a 52-week high of C$26.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

