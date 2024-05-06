Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.99

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 548358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLNE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

