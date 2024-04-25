BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE ZUT traded down 0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting 18.61. 34,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.34. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 17.82 and a fifty-two week high of 23.70.

Further Reading

