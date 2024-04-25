Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Celestica Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 3,990,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

