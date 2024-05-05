Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,486,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 2,008,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

