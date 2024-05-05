Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.29. 125,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

