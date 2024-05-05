Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

