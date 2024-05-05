6,905 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

