Provence Wealth Management Group Has $487,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 41.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $20.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $716.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $753.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

