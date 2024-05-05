Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 159,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

