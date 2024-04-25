Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in April

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

SGCFF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Sagicor Financial has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.