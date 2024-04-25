iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,218,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 250,583 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.