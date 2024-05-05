eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.35.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 6,896,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.