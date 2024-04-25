Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,736 shares of company stock valued at $98,639,667. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $373.12. 1,244,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.40 and its 200 day moving average is $345.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

