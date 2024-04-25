Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $197.94. 3,170,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

