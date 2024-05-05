Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE AEG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Aegon has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.