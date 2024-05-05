Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Aegon Price Performance
NYSE AEG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Aegon has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
Featured Articles
