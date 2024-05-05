BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Up 1.3 %

BGSF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 4,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BGSF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.