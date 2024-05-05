CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 54,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,531. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

