The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

