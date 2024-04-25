iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 46,709 shares.The stock last traded at $84.86 and had previously closed at $85.58.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

