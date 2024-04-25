e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Mandy J. Fields Sells 1,250 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.03. 2,058,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.79. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.