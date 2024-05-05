Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $20.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 1,369,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 69.98%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

