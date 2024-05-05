B. Riley Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $91.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 621,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,044. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

