CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,494,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after buying an additional 586,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

