M&T Bank Corp Has $83.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $83,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

