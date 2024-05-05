M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,503 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $54,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 5,925,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

