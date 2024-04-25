Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after buying an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

