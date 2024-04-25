7,713 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,873. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,167 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,035. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

