National Bankshares Reiterates C$19.75 Price Target for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$19.75 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MHC.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$289.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.76 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.