National Bankshares Reiterates C$19.75 Price Target for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UNGet Free Report) received a C$19.75 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MHC.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$289.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.76 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.

Insider Activity at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

