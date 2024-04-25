Community Bank N.A. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after buying an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after buying an additional 504,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,829,000 after buying an additional 493,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,740,000 after buying an additional 531,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $65.57. 6,591,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

