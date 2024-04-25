Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.50. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.72.

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.