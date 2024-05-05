SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $6,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,395 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

