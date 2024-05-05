Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

