Comparing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.16% 5.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.27 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.25

Analyst Recommendations

Black Dragon Resource Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Black Dragon Resource Companies and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

