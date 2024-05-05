TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.13 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $172.63 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00057645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00020234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,625,955 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,691,983 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

