Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.58. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 87,335 shares changing hands.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.