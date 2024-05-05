FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Biglari (NYSE:BH) Financial Contrast

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biglari and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Biglari
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|FAT Brands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Biglari and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biglari
|15.04%
|9.18%
|6.33%
|FAT Brands
|-18.28%
|N/A
|-6.67%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Biglari and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biglari
|$365.32 million
|1.27
|$54.95 million
|$187.42
|1.09
|FAT Brands
|$480.46 million
|N/A
|-$90.11 million
|($6.17)
|-0.97
Biglari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
Biglari has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Biglari beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.