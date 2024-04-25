TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

