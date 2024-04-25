Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.64. 393,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

