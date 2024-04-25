Community Bank N.A. Invests $133,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.83. 363,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

