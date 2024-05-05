PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $187.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $195.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

PTC traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.77. 1,491,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a one year low of $124.42 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

