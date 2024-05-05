Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXT

AXT Trading Up 20.8 %

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,601,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in AXT by 127.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.