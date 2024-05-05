Barclays Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $36.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 885,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,328. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $810.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

