Barclays Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

